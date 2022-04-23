Letter to the editor: Mr. President, please step aside

Editor:

Open letter to President Biden:

Mr. President, what are you doing to our beautiful country, the United States of America? I am 92 years old and have never seen anything like this disaster you and your so-called staff have created.

In less than one year in office, you have crippled our military, upset the balance of power in the entire world. You are presently in the process of destroying our once robust economy with the highest rate of inflation (10%) in forty years. Our shelves in the retail markets are dangerously scarce of product. The public education system in the U.S. is in tatters. Employees are being paid not to work. Illegal immigrants have been streaming into our country by the hundreds of thousands since you opened the floodgates to our southern border. Numbers so great we cannot possibly feed, house or care for their medical needs.

Your number one concern, Mr. President, seems to be the spread of COVID, yet, you provide transportation, funds and food to distribute to medically unvetted illegals to travel to every corner of our country. Our California coast near Los Angles is home to hundreds of ships waiting to unload their cargo, but due to your severe lack of pre-planning there is a severe shortage of skilled dock workers, truck drivers, etc. Retailers must wait weeks for delivery to their stores and warehouses.

Mr. President, you have corrupted our country so badly and do not even seem to be aware of the untold damage you have created in less than one year in office.

The only advice this old-timer can give you, Mr. President, is please step aside now, for reasons of health, if you love your country. We cannot continue down this disastrous road for another two-plus years.

Joseph J. Henzel, South Glens Falls

