Letter to the editor: Mr. Kusnierz, how is this for harsh?

Mr. Kusnierz, how is this for harsh?

Editor:

Have I been too harsh in my past criticism of Moreau Supervisor Theodore Kusnierz, who doubles as Saratoga County Board of Supervisors chairman?

After all, he has the Godfather-type respect of more than 40 individuals, commercial and residential developers, corporations and politicians — many of whom conduct business with Moreau and county governments — that contributed nearly $23,000 to his 2021 reelection campaign.

Did I mention he ran unopposed last year?

The love fest-like financial disclosure reports are on the state and county board of elections websites.

MVP Health Care PAC, reportedly the county’s health insurance carrier, donated $1,250. Remember that when your premium’s due.

J. Lawrence Paltrowitz, a principal with the town’s law firm Bartlett, Pontiff, Stewart & Rhodes and an apparent expert in ROI (return on investments), gave $1,000.

Laberge Group principals Richard and Ronald Laberge provided $500 apiece. That’s loose change considering their company is Kusnierz’ preferred engineering firm for small and large contracts, including the recently botched Route 9 sewer project. Stinky!

Saratoga County Deputy Sheriff’s PBA donated $500, despite the union in 2021 suing Kusnierz to keep the extra pay deputies received in the horrific 2020 pandemic pay plan scandal approved by the illustrious board of supervisors.

Steven Bulger of Clifton Park contributed $250. He’s Kusnierz’ hand-picked hire as Saratoga County administrator, replacing Spencer Hellwig, who Kusnierz fired as a scapegoat for the pandemic pay scandal. Hellwig is suing the county, accusing Kusnierz specifically of libel and slander. He faces a third lawsuit from the former county human resources director.

While Kusnierz didn’t donate to or receive donations from his GOP Moreau board acolytes or the Moreau Republican Committee (trouble in paradise?), he gave $1,000 to “Mark Hammond for Malta Supervisor” and $1,500 to the Milton Republican Committee.

Kusnierz, get out!

How’s that for harsh?

Dominic Tom, Moreau

Please remember to vote on May 17

Editor:

I would like to take the opportunity to remind residents of the South Glens Falls Central School District that voting for the 2022-23 budget, Envision 2025 capital project proposal, bus proposition and board of education election will take place from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 17.

As always, our district is committed to keeping its focus on developing outstanding academic programs while setting a tax increase that is below the state-imposed tax levy cap. Our highest priority is always to provide a unique and challenging learning experience with opportunities for our students, while maintaining the most affordable cost for education for our local taxpayers.

The budget proposal includes a 2.90% tax levy increase over last year’s budget. The district administration and board of education made significant efforts to balance student and program needs by implementing cost-saving strategies and carefully allocating district reserve funds in order to balance the budget.

Voters will also be able to have their say on a capital project proposal. This $33.6 million plan will make renovations to all district school buildings and upgrade athletic facilities. Through careful planning, we have been able to ensure that this capital project proposal will have no additional tax impact.

A bus proposition and the election of three candidates to the board of education will also be on the ballot.

Please remember to vote and encourage your friends and family members to do the same. As a reminder, registered voters who live in the village of South Glens Falls and town of Moreau should vote at Tanglewood Elementary School. Residents in the towns of Wilton and Northumberland should vote at Ballard Elementary School.

For more information about these proposals, please visit www.sgfcsd.org.

Kristine Orr, South Glens Falls superintendent of schools

‘Foreign invasion’ is seen at border

Editor:

What we are seeing at our southern border is nothing short of a foreign invasion.

The only thing that is worse than having our nation being invaded is having feckless politicians who do nothing to stop it.

I am proud to be represented by Congresswoman Stefanik, who addressed this paramount issue when she visited the border this week. Rather than following the media narrative and pushing the facts under the rug, she is taking a stand against Democrats and their failed border policies.

As she pointed out, every state is a border state because border security is national security. If we don’t have a border, we don’t have a country. Elise’s leadership on this crisis is commendable, and is exactly what we need to look for in politicians in order to resolve this crisis.

We need to hold every Democrat accountable for the failure to secure our borders and defend this nation. It’s time that we fight back against these disastrous policies.

Don Ward, Greenwich

Reining in our oil and gas addiction

Editor:

Earlier this month, over 1,000 concerned scientists around the world chose civil disobedience to highlight the climate emergency; immediate elimination for any new fossil fuel projects and subsidies is core to getting some control on the situation.

Our national and state grids need to be converted to clean renewable energy for rapid transition to electrification and electric vehicles. Our fossil fuel workers need retraining and a firm promise for employment in the green sector.

False solutions such as carbon capture shouldn’t overshadow regenerative agriculture and forestation.

Nationally, the president and Congress have not implemented comprehensive emergency protective legislation; a number of excellent sponsored bills sponsored a passage, including The Earth Bill (www.earthbill.org ) addressing food, energy and transportation for an 80% emission reduction by 2030. Press all representatives!

As residents of New York we can pressure Gov. Hochul and Speaker Heastie to better walk the talk in supporting climate bills before the end of this legislative session on June 2.

There is a NYS bill that would allow NYPA (the New York Power Authority) to switch to renewable sourcing: New York Build Public Renewables Act (A1466, Carroll; S6453, Parker); one to eliminate fossil fuel subsidies, one to divest the NYS teachers pension fund from fossil fuels and an all-electric buildings act.

There are online lobbying sessions for various state renewable energy, plastics and agricultural bills and opportunities to testify at public hearings for implementation of the 2019 state climate bill the CLCPA.

Direct action, fossil fuel divestment, requesting local municipalities to create climate action plans and update emergency preparedness for extreme weather events are area actions.

Reining in of runaway consumer culture with its addiction to oil, gas and everything related is the challenge of our time. For information: earthactionsquad@gmail.com.

Lisa Adamson, North Country Earth Action, Lake George

Couples do have options, choices

Editor:

The Post-Star should not be putting a protester’s sign on the front page or any page that demonstrates women feel it is the pregnant woman’s choice if the baby, whatever stage, if she or he lives or dies! Mother-to-be (and fathers) had “their” choices “before” they got her pregnant. It was to use a contraceptive or other preventative measures.

The couple do have options, if she’s gotten pregnant, that won’t harm an innocent child of God. Many couples are looking to adopt. They love kids and want to give them a beautiful home life. People don’t have to have the same blood to be family.

In saving a life, the mom gets to hold her own baby “before” letting go and she may even get to know the child afterwards without having responsibility for him or her. I also firmly believe since it took two to have a pregnancy, the father of this child should have a say. As I know, “our father” in heaven already did. It should be the final word. The baby should have his or her right to live. There is no such thing as an unwanted baby. Kinship shines, too. The Post-Star should realize “this” is the truth ... and publish nothing but the truth! Please set the people on the right path.

Mair Russell Williams, Queensbury

Parking garages are unnecessary

Editor:

A few decades back the great promised solution to the decline of the commercial district was to build a parking garage. At the time I publicly opposed it, decrying it as a visual eyesore, a waste of valuable land, and totally unnecessary. I also said that it would contribute nothing to the revitalization of downtown.

Since then, three parking garages have been built. And despite this investment of millions of dollars the revitalization has not occurred. Are the sidewalks teeming with people strolling through a place that is both beautiful and comfortable? No. Those people aren’t there because they’ve been told they’re not important. In fact, they’ve been told to stay away by a design that favors cars over pedestrians.

Over and over we are presented with the failed “solution” of giving attention, space, and subsidy to the car at the expense of the community. And this latest gimmick of dressing up a parking garage with a faux facade is just more of the same. This isn’t rocket science. There’s mountains of data by now readily available to anyone seeking to discover the means to create a vibrant, interesting, and prosperous downtown. And beautiful and interesting places to walk and affordable housing is at the top of the list.

Glens Falls can only attract young, creative people if it offers the lifestyles they want. And living without commuting, as well as living without a car, is a big priority with this group. Pedestrians create street life, cars create pollution. Street life is what makes a city. And just as street life attracts visitors, a dead city full of parking garages repels them.

Esmond Lyons, Glens Falls

