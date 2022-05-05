Letter to the editor: Mr. Kusnierz, how is this for harsh?

Editor:

Have I been too harsh in my past criticism of Moreau Supervisor Theodore Kusnierz, who doubles as Saratoga County Board of Supervisors chairman?

After all, he has the Godfather-type respect of more than 40 individuals, commercial and residential developers, corporations and politicians — many of whom conduct business with Moreau and county governments — that contributed nearly $23,000 to his 2021 reelection campaign.

Did I mention he ran unopposed last year?

The love fest-like financial disclosure reports are on the state and county board of elections websites.

MVP Health Care PAC, reportedly the county's health insurance carrier, donated $1,250. Remember that when your premium's due.

J. Lawrence Paltrowitz, a principal with the town's law firm Bartlett, Pontiff, Stewart & Rhodes and an apparent expert in ROI (return on investments), gave $1,000.

Laberge Group principals Richard and Ronald Laberge provided $500 apiece. That's loose change considering their company is Kusnierz' preferred engineering firm for small and large contracts, including the recently botched Route 9 sewer project. Stinky!

Saratoga County Deputy Sheriff's PBA donated $500, despite the union in 2021 suing Kusnierz to keep the extra pay deputies received in the horrific 2020 pandemic pay plan scandal approved by the illustrious board of supervisors.

Steven Bulger of Clifton Park contributed $250. He's Kusnierz' hand-picked hire as Saratoga County administrator, replacing Spencer Hellwig, who Kusnierz fired as a scapegoat for the pandemic pay scandal. Hellwig is suing the county, accusing Kusnierz specifically of libel and slander. He faces a third lawsuit from the former county human resources director.

While Kusnierz didn't donate to or receive donations from his GOP Moreau board acolytes or the Moreau Republican Committee (trouble in paradise?), he gave $1,000 to “Mark Hammond for Malta Supervisor” and $1,500 to the Milton Republican Committee.

Kusnierz, get out!

How's that for harsh?

Dominic Tom, Moreau

