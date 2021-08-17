Letter to the editor: Moving to Fort Ann was a big mistake

Editor:

Dear Mr. Hall,

Just when it cannot get worse around here, it does. Sorry to have to put it that way.

Recently, New York state installed a rumble strip along the center line. As you know, most of the houses are within 50 feet of this center line.

When the vehicles hit this, especially large trucks, it is an acoustical nightmare! They roar off and on all night, causing alarm and discomfort. Couple this with all the nonfunctional exhaust, the speeding and the aggressive driving, you have a place not fit for human habitation. Also, businesses not abiding by their permits!

I also have issue with transients pulling off the road day and night and entering Ellsworth Excavating with chainsaws, scavenging firewood!

Mr. Hall, I tell you now this is a health and welfare issue, which I kindly ask you to address in a professional manner with integrity and honesty. You may not like me but this is a real issue.

The lack of sleep, the shock from the noise of the rumble strip is all unhealthy. Only this town can be held accountable, and I will hold it accountable as the people have done around here.