Letter to the editor: Move out, maybe, and also bless you

Editor:

The letter from Bernice Mennis about corrupt politicians in power who loot money dishonestly from the government and from us, the taxpayers — I wonder who she means? Is she referring to Joe Biden's son, who took money from a no-show job from the Bolshevik Ukraine government? That lasted two to three years, and Hunter Biden even admitted to it on a televised interview. He even stated he knew nothing about the business, I find that astounding!

I don’t know, but I still think Bernice should move to Portland, Oregon, where she can live with the nightly protesters and other liberal socialistic people.

Now to Mr. Richard LaSarso of Queensbury, who says I am a scared boy. Yes, I am. I am scared of people who want to tear down my country. I am scared of Joe Biden, who is a senile old white guy, becoming president.

By the way Richard, I speak the truth. Everything I said in my last letter you can fact check it. Obama didn’t bring the troops home from the Middle East, Trump did it. I don’t know where you come from, but I value honesty and truthfulness, not senseless rambling.

I don’t care if someone speaks their viewpoint but I also have a right to speak, Richard. So stop drinking Kool-Aid and maybe move out of New York if you don’t like it.