Letter to the editor: Motorized bikes are a menace

Editor:

I am writing this as a concerned and a frequent user of the bike trail system.

My family and I go for walks or bike rides on the trail multiple times a week. We have two young children who are either walking, on a push scooter, a bike, or in a stroller.

On the trail, there is plenty of signage that states motorized vehicles of any sort are prohibited on the bike trail. Yet every time we are on the trail there are people flying by us, most of the time without warning, on electric bikes and scooters.

These motorized vehicles can really get going at higher speeds. We are fearful that our children or other children and individuals walking the trail or riding their pedal bikes could potentially be seriously injured by these motorized vehicles that aren’t even supposed to be on the bike trails!

We are hoping this letter increases awareness, discourages the use of motorized vehicles on the bike trails and/or leads to more enforcement of the no motorized vehicle rule since it is very clearly posted. Thank you!

Ashleigh Iuliucci, Queensbury

