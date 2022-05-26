 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the editor: Motor scooters are a road hazard

Letter to the editor

Editor:

Something needs to be done about these motor scooters. They do not belong on the roads. We nearly hit one today when a young man made no intention of stopping at the intersection of Sherman Avenue and Crandall Street (in Glens Falls) and laughed when we narrowly missed him.

Why are these bikes and scooters with motors allowed on public roads? No licensing, no helmets and no regard for traffic rules. They are a hazard to themselves and motorists. One young man needs to be thankful we saw him.

Loretta Bates, Queensbury

