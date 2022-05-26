Letter to the editor: Motor scooters are a road hazard

Editor:
Something needs to be done about these motor scooters. They do not belong on the roads. We nearly hit one today when a young man made no intention of stopping at the intersection of Sherman Avenue and Crandall Street (in Glens Falls) and laughed when we narrowly missed him.
Why are these bikes and scooters with motors allowed on public roads? No licensing, no helmets and no regard for traffic rules. They are a hazard to themselves and motorists. One young man needs to be thankful we saw him.
Loretta Bates, Queensbury
Tags
- Skater
- Competitor
- Editor
- Trainer
- Sport
- Coach
- Harry Kresky
- Fossil Fuel
- Climate Change
- Bank
- Economics
- Finance
- Meteorology
- Bill Mckibben
- Leach
- Crop
- Environmentalist
- Elise
- Crime
- Politics
- Criminal Law
- Hypocrisy
- Donald
- Hochul
- Marijuana
- Help
- Parking
- Street
- Highway
- Motor Vehicle
- City Planning
- Car
- Oregon
- Residential Area
- Portland
- Revenue
- Ticketing
- Choice
- Couple
- Publishing
- Worship
- Genealogy
- Star
- Page
- Mom
- Mother-to-be
- Nation
- Politician
- Border
- Policy
- Invasion
- Congresswoman
- Board Of Education
- Proposal
- Plan
- Levy
- Election
- Budget
- Capital
- Subsidy
- Bill
- Law
- Emergency
- Nypa
- Congress
- Renewable Energy
- Commerce
- Climate
- Parking Garage
- Revitalization
- Pedestrian
- City
- Pollution
- Solution
- Sidewalk
- Fertilizer
- Contaminant
- Chemistry
- Industry
- Saratoga Biochar
- Carbon
- Product
- Biosolid
- Pathogen
- Moreau
- Moreau Planning Board
- Internet
- Dec
- Planning Board
- Concern
- Brain
- America
- People Of Color
- Work
- Remorse
- Trump
- Cnn
- Administration
- Liar
- Voting
- Leftist
- Journalism
- Publication
- Such
- Lunatic
- Dweller
- Fact
- Contemporary History
- Letter
- Democrats
- Electorate
- Biden
- Guts
- Crap
- Whistle
- Procellacor
- Lake
- Hydrography
- Weed
- Label
- Risk
- Doubt
- Milfoil
- Scooter
- Young Man
- Motorcycle Industry
- Transports
- Bike
- Helmet
- Road
- Motorist
- Traffic
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!