Letter to the editor: Most Native people don't back mascots

Editor:

Evan Lawrence’s coverage of the Cambridge mascot issue omitted a reasonable response to the discussion of competing views. I am a member of the Kanienkehaka Turtle Clan, residing on the Akwesasne Territory, located near the Adirondack Park region.

Under no circumstances would I be willing to endorse maintaining antiquated racial stereotypes in either professional or amateur sports venues. As a former employee of the Oneida Indian Nation of New York via the Indian Country Today Media Network, we were fully united in opposing cultural appropriation such as this “mascotivism” represents.

While I am not speaking for either the Oneida or Onondaga people or any asserted representative governments associated with those populations, I can assure your readership that among affiliated Haudenosaunee communities, there is not widespread support for Native North American sports mascot imagery or sentiment, wherever it may be found.

I find it ironic that indigenous land (plus water) defender social-political movements are considered splinter groups by media representatives when covering historical repatriation storylines, such as the Standing Rock camps in South Dakota a few years ago. Idle No More was another movement that was marginalized in Canada prior to the Standing Rock demonstrations.