Letter to the editor: Moreschi will be dedicated judge

Editor:

I am writing to endorse Judge Nikki Moreschi for Warren County judge. Although I am not a Warren County resident, she would have my vote with flying colors.

Before I retired, I was the school social worker at the Hadley-Luzerne School. Nikki was the law guardian for several of my students, and always came through for them. She has my thanks for her hard work, and my respect for caring so much about the children.

I hope the voters of Warren County elect her, because they will get a professional, dedicated county judge.

Lori Rosati, South Glens Falls

LMSW

