Letter to the editor: Moreschi is smart and hard-working

Editor:

I have known Judge Nikki Moreschi for about 15 years; both as judge, fellow attorney and friend. She is intelligent, hard-working, compassionate, and fully committed to helping others. She is dedicated to doing anything she can to make the judicial system functional and fair.

I wholeheartedly endorse Judge Moreschi for the position of Warren County Court judge. She is fair to all that appear before her, tough enough to make the hard decisions, and she always does her homework. These are qualities we need in our judicial leaders.

There is no doubt in my mind that Warren County is lucky to have her run for office. She has my vote.

Timothy Tyree, Esq., Queensbury

