Letter to the editor: Moreschi is right person for job of judge

Editor:
I am writing to support Judge Nikki Moreschi for Warren County and Surrogate’s Court Judge.
I've known her for many years, starting when we worked together in the litigation department of a local law firm. Based on my personal experiences with her, I can attest to her knowledge, character and experience as an attorney. She is a competent and capable litigator and while I have never practiced before her, I would be confident doing so, knowing that she has all the qualities that I look for in a judge. Nikki Moreschi has extensive knowledge of the law, an impeccable character and proven ability.
I am looking forward to supporting Judge Moreschi to be the next Warren County and Surrogate’s Court judge. She is the right person for the job.
Julie Frances, Saratoga Springs
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!