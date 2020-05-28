Letter to the editor: Moreschi is right person for job of judge

I've known her for many years, starting when we worked together in the litigation department of a local law firm. Based on my personal experiences with her, I can attest to her knowledge, character and experience as an attorney. She is a competent and capable litigator and while I have never practiced before her, I would be confident doing so, knowing that she has all the qualities that I look for in a judge. Nikki Moreschi has extensive knowledge of the law, an impeccable character and proven ability.