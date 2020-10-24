Letter to the editor: Moreschi is kind to children

Editor:

I am writing in support for Nikki J. Moreschi to be elected as the next Warren County Judge.

I am a registered nurse and work for the Ticonderoga Junior/Senior High School. Ms. Moreschi is assigned to represent as an Attorney for the Child and I have seen first-hand how she cares for the children, and how hard she tries to make decisions that are in the best interests of those children. She is a very kind individual, and listens closely to the children to be sure she understands their wishes.

Ms. Moreschi is a great advocate for the children she represents, tries very hard to protect what is in their best interests, is very confident on the stand, is fair and just, and always gets back to her clients in a timely manner when they request to speak to her.

Ms. Moreschi consistently gains the trust of her clients, which enables her to establish a rapport and makes them feel comfortable when speaking with her.

I hope that Ms. Moreschi wins the election and becomes the next Warren County judge. Her hard work and dedication to doing a good job makes her the perfect choice!

Julie Charboneau, Ticonderoga

