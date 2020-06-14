Letter to the editor: Moreschi is best person for judge job

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Editor:

I am writing to support Judge Nikki Moreschi for Warren County and Surrogate’s Court judge. I am an attorney in private practice, and know first-hand what a hard-working and competent lawyer she is.

Judge Moreschi was helpful and knowledgeable in our interaction. Her competence and kindness give her the qualities that I look for in a judge.

Nikki Moreschi has a great knowledge of the law, proven ability as a lawyer, and an exemplary character. I wholeheartedly support her as the next Warren County & Surrogate’s Court judge. She is the best person for the job.

Angela West, Esq., Corinth

