Letter to the editor: Moreschi has true desire for justice

Editor:

My name is Kevin Prosser, I am just a simple small business owner trying hard to make a living here in Warren County. I met Nikki earlier this year, and was impressed by her genuineness. I also met her opponent.

We are now close to the election, and everyone should look at both candidates closely and their position on issues of importance. Don't take my word for it; research each candidate like I did.

After my research, I was most impressed with Judge Moreschi. She already has experience as a judge in Warren County, she is passionate on behalf of children’s rights, she is supportive of the 2nd Amendment and appreciates the constitutional principal of separation of powers and will not be more restrictive than our state laws for pistol permits.

Most important to me is that Judge Moreschi has proven she has a true need and desire for justice in her courtroom, regardless of political party or popular opinion. This makes her the best candidate.

I have come to respect Judge Moreschi as a professional and as a friend. I hope that each of you will do your homework to see how very much she brings to the table.