Letter to the editor: Moreschi has needed experience for role

I am voting for Nikki Moreschi for Warren County Judge and asking all registered voters in Warren County to join me. Nikki has the experience and qualifications to fill this important seat being vacated by the Honorable Judge John Hall.

Nikki Moreschi is currently a sitting Glens Falls City Court Judge. She has 25 years experience as an attorney of record in jury trials and hundreds of hearings. She is a judge with experience in Domestic Violence Court and Misdemeanor Drug Court. She is fair yet firm. She is compassionate and highly qualified. She has been an attorney for children in Warren, Washington and Essex counties, and has been nominated for the John T. Hamilton Jr. Award for excellence in the legal representation of children. Nikki is owner of the Moreschi Law Firm and is currently Director of the Warren County Bar Association.