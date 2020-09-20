 Skip to main content
Letter to the editor: Moreschi doesn't fill definition of judge
Editor:

The definition of the title judge, as published by Miriam-Webster is, “One who makes judgments such as a public official authorized to decide questions before a court.”

If you’ve ever had the “pleasure” of being in the Glens Falls City Traffic Court, you will surely know this. Nikki Moreschi, so-called City Court judge, who is now running for County Court judge, does not come close to filling that, or any other definition of judge.

Nick Caimano, Queensbury

