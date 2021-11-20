Letter to the editor: Moreau's solar farming odyssey

Editor:

I'm reminded of the nearly three-year, ongoing botched solar farming odyssey sponsored by the Moreau Clown Board's GOP majority through an 1850s-based "Gunsmoke" TV show episode.

The plot: hard-working farmer pulls 10-year-old son out of school to work full time, verbally and physically beats the boy into submission. Farmer assaults teacher. Ensuing assault trial allows teacher to prove how educated children would learn ways to boost their families' frontier farms and businesses.

The farmer is acquitted, but learns his own life, moral and ethical lessons — and returns his son to school.

That farmer today would be Supervisor Theodore Kusnierz, who beats his own draconian, useless zoning regulation onto his serf-like constituents. This is despite reams of evidence that solar and traditional farming can thrive beneath ground-mounted solar panels, and the panels can be hidden from view.

Except Kusnierz' farmer version refuses to learn anything except stroking his ego and buttressing his demagoguery.

It's been nearly three years since Kusnierz alerted board members that solar farm companies wanted to locate in town. I attended the meeting when he told the board he's “personally opposed to any solar farming anywhere in the ag district.” Case closed, eh?

One of his faithful board members (aka breathing mannequins), in his undying eagerness to please Kusnierz, said at another meeting that he opposed solar farming because the panels would detract from his view of the Green Mountains. And he's a science teacher in our school district!

Using the same, uh, scientific logic, I demand the town's water towers be dismantled because they detract from my view of the sky.

Kusnierz next stars as zany sewer worker Ed Norton of "The Honeymooners," as he pushes construction of his prized Route 9 sewer project while neglecting for years to find a facility to accept the sewage.

Dominic Tom, Moreau

