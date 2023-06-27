I read recently that the city of Glens Falls was using a portion of their American Rescue Plan (ARPA) money to upgrade the city's basketball and tennis courts. Many of the surrounding communities have done similar projects with their ARPA funds as well. As a resident of the town of Moreau, I inquired as to how our approximately $1.2 million of ARPA money had been spent. I was shocked to learn that the entire amount had been allocated to cover the cost of connecting to the Saratoga County sewer system. It seems that Supervisor (Todd) Kusnierz let a ten-year contract with the city of Glens Falls expire without purchasing the additional sewer capacity needed for our newly formed sewer district, which led to the cost per gallon doubling. Still needing somewhere to send our waste, not wanting to pay the higher price, and to cover his tracks, he came up with reasons we should send our waste to the county. They included blaming the city of Glens Falls, COVID-19, soil conditions etc. None of which made any sense. He insisted that the project would not cost the taxpayers anything. Well, the $6+million project is being funded by the residents of the sewer district, who had $4million put back on their debt, NYS and Saratoga County grant money and our $1.2 million in ARPA funds. All taxpayer money. What's sad is that while other communities were able to do some wonderful things with their ARPA money, ours is being used to prop up an ill-conceived sewer project. Remember this in November. It's time for a change.