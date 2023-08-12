July 20th, at a town hall meeting in Moreau a couple of disturbing events took place.

We, our community, were denied our rights to be heard.

We also caught our supervisor in an outright lie. To which he looked back into my eyes and stood firm with the first lie he told me months ago which has to do with whether or not our town historian is employed by the town.

As she has an office in our government buildings and is paid a stipend one would assume she is….and Mr. Kuznierz referred to her as an employee and would not hear our concerns because she IS an employee.

However, during past conversation with him I was told in no uncertain terms she was NOT an employee.

When I specifically asked if he recalled our prior conversation, he said yes and he stood by his comments to me.

So which is it? Guess when he doesn't want to listen to our concerns she conveniently becomes off limits because she's an employee.

Confused yet? That would be because of the gaslighting and double talk.

When the last resident got up to speak, the supervisor cut him off and referred to him as a drunk. Pretty sure that's going to involve a lawsuit.

Only one person on the board stood up to Kuznierz…and that would be Mr. (John) Donahue.

Mr. (Alan) VanTassel and Mr. (Kyle) Noonan remained silent. And silence is complicity.

It was a disgusting display of power and corruption in this town.

As residents we have the right to be heard without being belittled, interrupted and guffawed at.

Sneering contempt is what I witnessed when we tried to get actual answers.

And what happened after?

Our historian, Ms. Martin, Biochar cheerleader, again attacked us verbally under her Moreau Community page and in this paper.

Beth Wadleigh,

Moreau