Letter to the editor: Moreau solar law is too restrictive

Editor:

As a lifetime resident of the town of Moreau, I am concerned our town officials have taken two years to draft an anti-farming law that prevents farmers and landowners from siting solar arrays on their lands.

Farmers and property owners need additional sources of income to keep our properties solvent. I grew up on this farm and it has been in my family for generations. A small solar project would allow us to keep the property as agricultural lands.

After the 25 years of solar production, my land would be restored back to the current condition. Alternatively, if we have to sell to downstate residential developers, the land would be taken out of agricultural production.

The town’s current draft proposal is too restrictive, as it limits a solar project size to only 40% of the total acreage, and this precludes smaller properties that desperately need this additional revenue.

Additionally, the town is seeking to exclude land described as “prime” farmland or farmland of statewide or local importance, which encompasses virtually all of the nearly 4,000 acres in town that are being actively farmed.