Letter to the editor: Moreau should be better than this

Editor:

Much has been said recently regarding First Amendment rights relative to political signs.

I think most will agree free speech, however obscene it may be, is protected.

Political yard signs placed on public property are not tolerated in the town of Moreau.

More than a half dozen Tedra Cobb signs, placed on public property, have disappeared recently, while others in surrounding communities have been defaced.

Candidates and their supporters need to understand free speech runs both ways. Removing Tedra Cobb signs and replacing them with Elise signs is a slap in the face to the First Amendment.

Moreau is better than this. Let both Tedra and Elise exercise their free speech.

Let us be civil and tolerant at our local level despite what we see playing out on the national level.

Mary Jenkins, Moreau

