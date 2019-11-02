{{featured_button_text}}

Editor:

In response to the Wahnon letter, the three former supervisors still own property in the Moreau sewer district. This sewer is not affordable for the 87 properties. The property I own with two partners will be paying just under $4,000 a year based on this plan passed. Our property assessed at $425,000 will be paying total taxes of over $12,000 a year. The tax is not affordable for us or other landowners.

Sewers are needed in the town of Moreau. If everyone in the town was paying for economic development, then they would be affordable.

Preston Jenkins, Moreau

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0