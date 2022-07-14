Letter to the editor: Moreau residents should get a vote on Biochar plans

Here we go again.

It seems like only yesterday when a very small group of elected pirates pushed through that ugly white elephant we fondly call the Hudson Falls trash incinerator. Remember 1988? The "clean air" money generator "win-win" unsuspecting taxpayers simply had to have?

Funny, after all these years all I seem to remember the $100 million overrun of taxpayer dollars, the pollution and devalued homes. Glad we learned from that! Or did we? Well, after more than 30 years, history is about to repeat itself here in the town of Moreau.

A privately owned business which bills itself as "Saratoga Biochar" is using their surrogates to impose another unwanted polluter in our town. Similar to 1988, the public smells a rat and has turned out to oppose a questionable pyrolysis process that has been rejected in many other communities across America.

The Moreau Planning Board has used many questionable tactics to prevent citizens from not only knowing more about the plant but has repeatedly stalled or delayed public meetings in order to keep citizens in the dark. Similar to the trash plant, this new boondoggle is not wanted by the vast majority of the citizens who live in Moreau and Hudson Falls. (Hudson Falls is downwind from the plant). Do our elected officials work for the public good or to promote an unwelcome private enterprise?

If our Moreau public officials actually had concerns regarding our health and public safety, then shouldn't we as citizens of Moreau be offered a referendum, or has the Hudson River, Moreau Superfund dump site and Hudson Falls trash plant taught us nothing?

Paul Itzo, Fort Edward