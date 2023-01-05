Letter to the editor: Moreau residents, 'please get involved'

I had a conversation with Moreau Supervisor Mr. Kusnierz.

He interrupted me no less than seven times and attempted to gaslight me.

At one point he tried to school me on the amendments … he's especially fond of the 1st and 2nd. He got louder when explaining how people died on the battlefields for freedoms. I was accused of being ignorant of this.

We have a town historian who has personally taken it upon herself to be his spokesperson and created division in our small community.

Mr. Kusnierz informed me that he listens to his constituents. That is a lie in itself. No one I've spoken to wants Biochar here and none of us were even aware this was happening. We remember what GE did to our soil and water. Many attempts at conversation and calls for transparency didn't work and now a lawsuit has been filed to try and block them.

But to top off the conversation, he told me that the Democrats in our town are the ones creating problems. I repeated that back to him to make sure I understood his comment. He stood by it.

His job is to represent all of us. Not just his party or "his people."

Obviously, there's a really big problem here.

Moreau needs to have better leadership. And the "historian"? She's got to go.

Please get involved. Speak out.

Beth Wadleigh,

Moreau