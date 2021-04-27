Letter to the editor: Moreau officials and decisions criticized

Editor:

“Independent, smart, creative, honest, younger candidates needed to rid Moreau Town Board of its four GOP members in November. Women and minorities especially encouraged to run against the Good Ol' White Boys' Club. Incumbent, recycled and partisan political hacks need not apply.”

This spineless board recently accepted a paltry $8,000 to settle the taxpayer-borne cost of $208,000 in Town Hall repairs. This should finally sound the death knell of an historically buffoonish GOP town government; let it join the town Democratic Party and dinosaurs as extinct.

The Town Hall and highway garage debacles were born under past inept administrations and flourishes today under the common denominator — Theodore Kusnierz, the GOP version of King Andrew Cuomo, who served on the board before becoming supervisor. Under Kusnierz' dictatorship, taxpayers spent $400,000 alone for highway garage roof/HVAC repairs, after the town attorney missed the deadline for filing a lawsuit to recover damages from the original contractors. That attorney remains with the board.