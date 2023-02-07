Thank you Assemblywoman Carrie Woerner for all you have done in the past for the Moreau community.

We need you and other officials to help fight this Biochar sludge-burning disaster from becoming reality. We need so much more in Moreau than a potentially harmful entity.

This area has been growing exponentially since my family moved here in 1990. The population like so many areas is continuously expanding.

Ironically, local elected officials have always been trying to promote population growth which has doubled or tripled since we moved here, as well as promoting business growth, hence their sewer project. But, they then want to bring in a dangerous, toxic industry for all of this population and business growth to suffer from their forced, potentially dangerous policies.

Maybe instead of worrying about filling an industrial park that has been a disastrous disappointment since its inception, they should try to do something more environmentally friendly with that industrial park. Moreau is no longer the wide open spaces that can be used for dumping toxic products which has happened in the past such as the Superfund site.

It is becoming a population center that needs clean businesses that the citizens can be proud of. Who the hell would be proud of a toxic sludge-burning plant? We need safe, clean industries and businesses. We do not need to be a test tube experiment from a company and CEO from the IT business world that has never, ever done this in the past, except for the few disasters in other states that the parent company has been involved in. Not to mention the dangerous impact of numerous, huge trucks driving the community roads. That impact alone is worrisome.

Please do all you can to stop this. This is a disaster waiting to happen.

Robert Marzinsky,

Gansevoort