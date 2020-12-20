Letter to the editor: Moreau mining plan is misguided

Editor:
The Moreau Recreational Park mining proposal from Emperor Kusnierz and his board eunuchs is another blatant example of political cronyism and corruption in violation of established laws, all at taxpayers' expense. The park would be another victim of one-party rule.
Plans call for 20,000 yards of sand to be sold to developer and GOP stalwart Richard Schermerhorn for his nearby construction project, with more sand sold to provide for a second "sports bowl" the emperor claims is necessary.
The Mined Reclamation Law defines a mine as "any excavation from which a mineral is to be produced for sale or exchange, or for commercial, industrial or municipal use," and includes roadways and equipment. A state DEC application and permit are required if "more than 1,000 tons or 750 cubic yards" of minerals, including sand, are to be removed.
It took me two minutes to find that provision on the DEC website.
I provided the board, town clerk, town attorney and media with a prepared statement for the Dec. 8 meeting outlining many other requirements and laws regulating mining projects. It was ignored.
This information, verified by an attorney specializing in land use, should be viewable online when the meeting minutes are posted by the town clerk. I've forwarded all pertinent information to various state agencies that would regulate this patently illegal scheme.
I've filed a FOIL request for records detailing use of the existing sports bowl for organized group activities over the past five years in light of Kusnierz' unsupported dream for a second bowl.
Shamefully, the board has not publicly requested or been offered a legal opinion from its town attorney. Expensively, the board on Dec. 8 authorized the drafting of mining project-related legal documents using taxpayer-borne billable hours. Someone skipped Ethics 101 class in law school.
To court we go?!
Dominic Tom, Moreau
