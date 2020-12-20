Letter to the editor: Moreau mining plan is misguided

Editor:

The Moreau Recreational Park mining proposal from Emperor Kusnierz and his board eunuchs is another blatant example of political cronyism and corruption in violation of established laws, all at taxpayers' expense. The park would be another victim of one-party rule.

Plans call for 20,000 yards of sand to be sold to developer and GOP stalwart Richard Schermerhorn for his nearby construction project, with more sand sold to provide for a second "sports bowl" the emperor claims is necessary.

The Mined Reclamation Law defines a mine as "any excavation from which a mineral is to be produced for sale or exchange, or for commercial, industrial or municipal use," and includes roadways and equipment. A state DEC application and permit are required if "more than 1,000 tons or 750 cubic yards" of minerals, including sand, are to be removed.

It took me two minutes to find that provision on the DEC website.

I provided the board, town clerk, town attorney and media with a prepared statement for the Dec. 8 meeting outlining many other requirements and laws regulating mining projects. It was ignored.