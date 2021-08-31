Letter to the editor: Moreau isn't right place for pot operation

Editor:

I write this letter in response to an editorial that appeared on Sunday, Aug. 22.

As a resident, I read the editorial with great interest, especially since you appear quite put out that Moreau officials are squelching Route 9 development. You note that, if there are good reasons for the town to block construction of an indoor marijuana growing and processing operation there, you have not heard them yet.

The building and operation of such a facility will, in this writer's opinion, adversely impact our town. Your editorial talks facetiously about town officials "wringing their hands over 'odors'" and worrying how the new operation would affect nearby residents and businesses. In effect, you poke fun at the reasons our elected officials are actually in office.

I applaud our town leaders for wondering what will happen should such a facility be sited here. Yes, the plants are grown indoors and, apparently, will be sold and consumed elsewhere, but our own neighbors may be working inside this facility, and I wonder if you actually know the conditions under which they will be employed.