Thank you to the South Glens Falls Chamber of Commerce, their concert committee and the Village of South Glens Falls for bringing back the summer concert series. These weekly shows are family friendly events that allow our residents a chance to relax and enjoy great entertainment with family and friends. These events also draw people from neighboring communities who can see first hand all that our town has to offer. A big thank you also goes out to the generous sponsors of these events, both local businesses and individuals.

It's a shame that Supervisor (Todd) Kusnierz and the town historian, have attempted to politicize these events. They have attacked councilman (John) Donohue, the Chamber of Commerce and the Moreau Community Center accusing them of using these concerts to advance a political agenda. Such nonsense!

The chamber has been accused of being political simply because they accepted sponsorships from members of the community who happen to have different political views than the supervisor and his supporters. Mr. Donohue and several other individuals actually stepped up and agreed to sponsor two concerts after several attempts by Councilman Donohue to get the town to step up as a sponsor were rejected without discussion. The Town Board had every opportunity to be part of this and decided not to participate.

They have also attacked the Moreau Community Center for using their resources to promote the concert series. Once again, falsely claiming that there is a political aspect to these concerts and that it may appear that the Center is taking a side politically. More nonsense! The Center has NEVER been political and NEVER will be! They were simply sharing information on a wonderful community event.

We should be thanking the individuals and organizations responsible for reviving the concert series not attacking them.

Heather Lewis,

Gansevoort