Letter to the editor: More walking and biking will reduce need for parking

I've never seen a place that is more dedicated contriving a imaginary parking shortage than Glens Falls. Decade after decade, administration after administration, no matter how many public and private parking garages are constructed.

Having lived in the area my whole life, the only time I've ever had to park more than a block away from where I'm going downtown is during hockey games. There is plenty of parking if people are willing to walk more than 10 feet to their destination. And there are nearly always empty handicapped parking spots for those who truly can't.

It is common knowledge in public policy that vibrant sidewalks lead to vibrant businesses and a greater sense of community. People on bikes and feet are connected to their environment and can easily peruse shop windows. People in cars are disconnected from their surroundings.

This is why downtown is the beating heart of the Glens Falls community. These absences are why Queensbury, whose sprawl entirely serves cars (and poorly at that), does not really have one.

I hope the current city administration understands that the more people bike and walk downtown, the fewer parking spots are needed for those who can't.

Brian Farenell, Queensbury