Letter to the editor: More to be done to save ourselves

Editor:

Thank you, Mr. Sledd, for pointing out the obvious. I, too, have been horrified by the photos proudly displayed on the front page of the paper, of cheerful gatherings with no mask in sight. (And, of course, the latest death toll and ever increasing positive cases).

I, too, thought of writing an editorial, but will it do any good? Are the unvaccinated in our area even reading the paper?

So ... my solution was to suggest some alternative ways to reach people. I contacted three people who I thought could do something. The first was the reporter for The Post-Star, specifically drawing her attention to the photos of unmasked revelers and my concerns that the newspaper continues to promote holiday events with no mention of recommending masks at these crowded venues.

Next, I called our local radio show host and left a message voicing my concern that they were routinely promoting local events without suggesting masks.

My third contact was an email to our new governor. I suggested she contact our local health department to get out to public meetings, clubs and events to encourage masks and perhaps hand out flyers of information regarding the value of vaccines and how to get one.

The only reply I got from any of these three outlets was an auto email from the governor saying how proud she was to serve the state.

Can anyone do anything? Clearly the health department can do more than wring their hands and say get a vaccine. Why can't our local organizations come together and go to these public events to promote public safety and vaccines?

We don't really need mandates, we just need people to be considerate and care about their own community. Clearly, more can be done to save ourselves.

Lisa Hart, Queensbury

