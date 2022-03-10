Letter to the editor: More problems than benefits

Editor:

I have been considering a trash treatment plant proposed by Hughes Energy to be built on the Champlain Canal in Fort Edward. Hughes Energy has no proven performance in the U.S.A. What I find positive is this plant will be a costly experiment offering more problems than benefits.

An article in The Post-Star Feb. 11, 2022, states Hughes Energy would need $90,000,000 and municipal water and sewer service. I find no mention of Hughes offering a bond or any financial guarantees to our community. I could find no mention of what plans they have should this venture fail, leaving our local government with a costly site to dispose of.

Hughes claims they will process 950,000 pounds of municipal waste a day to extract 10% to 12% of waste as a saleable polluted fiber product. This leaves 836,000 pounds of waste returned to a landfill or burn plant, give or take a small amount of metal recycled. The polluted 24,000 gallons of wastewater used a day in this process has to be disposed of somewhere. This sounds like the American Indians who said about daylight saving time: "Only a white man cuts off the top of his blanket, sews it on the bottom to make a longer blanket."

Hughes has stated that they have solutions to landfills and methane creation. Then they propose to store and use vast amounts of propane to power this project. Four propane storage tanks, 30,000 gallons each, on the Fort Edward site.

They use words like clean energy, bio-fuel, recycle, compost. Really all they are doing is shuffling garbage.

If it sounds too good to true. Keep your wallet in your pants.

Don't let Hughes Energy trash the Champlain Canal.

Harrison Downs, Champlain Canalside resident, Fort Edward

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0