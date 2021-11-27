Letter to the editor: More police and prisons needed

Another coward, filled with hatred, has lashed out against the innocent, the defensless in our society. The politicians, the suits that hide beneath their desks in their offices while taxpaying citizens are beaten, murdered and their livelihoods destroyed, advocate closing down our prisons and weakening our police. We should be building more prisons, hiring more police and strengthening them with our civilian support. (Once the police are weakened, and out of the way, we the innocent, the helpless, are at the mercy of these monsters.)