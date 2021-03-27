Letter to the editor: More nurses means better care

Editor:

I am a registered nurse who works on a medical-surgical unit at a local hospital. I have seen the effects of short staffing on my fellow coworkers and more importantly, our patients, especially throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. It is time that we address the workload placed on nurses and how it affects patient safety.

The number of patients a nurse is assigned has a direct impact on the nurse’s ability to properly assess, monitor, and provide treatment to patients (New York State Nurses Association, 2019). When nurse staffing is increased by just 5%, adverse events such as bed sores, catheter-associated infections, and patient injuries are reduced by 15.8% (New York State Nurses Association, 2019)

Hospitals with lower nurse staffing levels tend to have higher rates of pneumonia, cardiac arrest, and failure-to-rescue (New York State Nurses Association, 2019). Studies show that every one additional patient added to a nurse assignment is associated with a 6-9% increase in readmissions for patients with pneumonia, heart failure or a heart attack (Aiken et al., 2018).

At first glance, you may think hiring more staff would increase cost for hospitals. However, the decrease in adverse events and readmissions actually helps hospitals save money.