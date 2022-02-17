Letter to the editor: More coverage of arts is needed

I have been a subscriber to The Post-Star for three years since I moved to Schroon Lake full time. Every Sunday, I get to the section called Arts and Life and find to my amazement that there is nothing at all about the Arts — there are food articles, articles on how to decorate my house and many other trivial things. As an arts leader in the North Country (I am artistic director of Seagle Festival), I wonder why, when there are so many rich arts experiences to be had in the North Country, there are few to none written about in The Post-Star. I think about the Wood Theater, Seagle Festival, the Strand, The Park, Opera Saratoga, Glimmerglass Opera and many others less that a two-hour drive from Glens Falls and wonder again, why little to no mention. I hope that you will consider having at least one article in the "Arts" section of the newspaper — or perhaps find a new name for that section.