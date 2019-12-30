Letter to the editor: More care for seniors, veterans needed

My wish this Christmas time (that's right, not "holiday time") is that politicians would stop worrying about undocumented immigrants, alias illegal aliens, and start caring about our seniors and veterans. Let's start with us seniors (wow, that's hard to say). If you are lucky enough to have a retirement plan, your contributions are taken before taxes ... and then you must pay a 20% federal tax plus NY state taxes later. When you could better afford taxes, there are none but when you are on a fixed income, then you pay the taxes! Plus, you pay taxes on your Social Security. And, as if that isn't enough, now I come to healthcare. You, know, not that all inclusive healthcare that our senators and congress people vote themselves for life, and not the free ones they want to give to people who are not even tax-paying citizens, but the healthcare that seniors must pay for and try to make ends meet with. Example: the government takes $145.50 from each of our social security for Medicare Part B, and then, we must have additional policies to pay some of the doctor visits, hospital stays, blah, blah, blah ... the list is never ending! In our case, it comes to $691 a month! That's over $8,000 a year taken plus the taxes they are taking out of our incomes. The golden years ... huh? And our veterans, you know the ones. Yeah, those people who defend our freedom. They enlist in our Armed Forces for low pay, and their families at home are hoping and praying they are safe! So, the next time you see a candidate raise both hands when asked if they would vote for free health care to illegals, pray that he or she grows some brains! All of this for illegals to vote for them!