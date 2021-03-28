Letter to the editor: More and more die, we do nothing

Editor:

The flags on federal buildings were ordered flown at half-staff after the recent Georgia shootings. They were ordered back up then lowered again when 10 more people died during a shooting in a Boulder grocery store.

This country has endured so many shootings that it is becoming impossible to keep track. They all blend together. They keep happening, and Congress fails over and over to take decisive action.

Parkland didn't bring promised change. First-graders died at Sandy Hook and, at the end of the day, nothing but condolences and speeches and promises, some copied from earlier shootings, filled the airwaves.

Poll after poll after poll says Americans want comprehensive background checks. Congress does nothing. The same is true for assault rifles. Congress does nothing.

Instead of lowering our flag for a few days at a time, I sincerely hope President Biden leaves them lowered until Congress takes up the issue and does its job. Let our flag remain at half-staff as a symbol and a message. Doing nothing just means more tragedy.

Let flags on the front lawns of homes across this country remain lowered; maybe then Congress will get the message.

Vincent Palazzo, South Glens Falls

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0