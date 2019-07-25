Editor:
Enjoyable articles you published on the moon landing. I do remember that day and night very well. Another historical event that following Saturday was the Ted Kennedy Chappaquiddick (July 18, 1969) negligence scandal (reduced charge). Disappointed that your fine newspaper did not have a single article on the death of Mary Jo Kopechne due to the actions and inaction of Senator Kennedy partying with her. Your readers should go on the internet and read of this Democratic senator’s scandal. Friends in Western Massachusetts always stated that Ted was unseen and unevidenced in his 50 years in the Senate.
William V. Hastings, Hadley