Letter to the editor: Monkeypox vaccine availability is concern

There is nothing more demeaning that the feeling that when you contact a public official with a legitimate concern or complaint and not being taken seriously. Clearly these people don’t care about the public they are meant to serve.

Most recently I have contacted local health agencies trying to get the monkeypox vaccine up to the area.

After being turned away by both Saratoga, Warren County health departments and other heath organizations, it seems that none of them care about the local LGBTQIA+ community who want to protect themselves from this virus.

I have been told to go to Albany to get it. Sorry, that's not convenient for my life.

Maybe you should do your jobs and advocate for your community to stop the spread of this. Oh, I guess it’s because we make up 9% of the population.

Clearly NYSDOH and the county health departments, as do many government jobs, need to be overhauled because the people in these positions have become complacent and don't service the people who have legitimate concerns.

Michael William, Queensbury