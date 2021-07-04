Letter to the editor: Money is the problem, as Bible says

Editor:

"The love of money is the root of all evil," so states the Bible, 1 Timothy 6:10.

Unfortunately, this country is being run on greed. Our congressmen have their greedy hands out, ready to accept monetary bribes from the big corporations that want them to introduce and pass bills favoring their interests. For instance, I have heard that Elise Stefanik accepted money from the Koch Brothers, which two of her staff members did not deny.

What this means for our country, and for the earth, is that the fossil fuel industry and big agriculture will continue to have their way, as the Republicans in Congress continue to uphold the corporations at the expense of the people and the earth. What I wonder is why the Conservative Right Christians vote for these folks. Don't they read their Bibles?

The New Covenant with God, as stated by Jesus, is to "Love God with all your heart, all your soul, and all your mind", and to "Love thy neighbor as thyself." Destroying God's good creation is not loving God. Discrimination and hate are not where it's at when it comes to loving your neighbor. Unfortunately, these were pretty much Trump's policies, so conservative Christians who love Trump, please — read your Bible!

Jahnn Swanker-Gibson, Johnstown

