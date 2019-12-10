Editor:
I’m 70. Just retired from our business that my wife, 68, runs full time in Saranac Lake. North Country (Adirondack) isn’t for the small business. We just made it. Hope we can sell our business. We’re debt free. Personal saving went to our personal pensions for 30 years. When I hear the thousands of dollars at political fingertips at a moment's notice, what is a small business supposed to think? The small farms, local small businesses, young families with two incomes (just making it) get a slap in the face.
Many thanks for Ken Tingley's view on Stefanik and the money that runs the political world.
I could go on about this, but you already know more than I do.
All I can say is ... I hope upstate N.Y. understands their politics when voting.
Roger Steinbrueck, Saranac Lake