Letter to the editor: Modest proposals are offered here

Editor:

Here's a solution to America's divisive abortion issue.

Provide all children at age 12 with medical procedures that temporarily block their ability to create babies. Then reverse the procedure after they become adults better prepared to willingly start families.

The children could also receive vaccinations against childhood diseases while they're sedated, with an exception granted Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers' kids.

Very importantly, rape and incest victims/survivors wouldn't have to birth their attackers' demons as is required in today's “great” state of Texas. (Is it legally possible to give Texas back to Mexico?)

This plan provides children opportunities to finish their desired level of education, enter the workforce, gain financial stability and search for the ideal spouse. Social service professionals could focus more on advising the maturing adults whether they're mentally and physically prepared to reverse the procedure and have children.

The Catholic Church could use its extensive expertise on the childbirth issue to conduct a public “thoughts and prayers” campaign to instill faith in the system. It would be a saving grace if the nonprofit church redirected its millions of dollars for anti-abortion lobbying (aka bribes to old, white, predominantly male Republicans) to paying taxes and compensating its sexual abuse victims/survivors.

The church would save even more money as it no longer would have to pay for nuns, girls and adult females to undergo abortions, a hypocrisy that has been well-documented. Thank God boys and men can't get pregnant or that cost would be otherworldly.

Readers all lathered up by this point can chill as this slightly sarcastic piece simply points out the sins of politicians, utter strangers, special-interest groups and religious fanatics establishing laws that emotionally and physically damage girls and women.

The real solution: If you oppose abortion, don't have an abortion.

Everyone else: MYOB.

Dominic Tom, Moreau

