Letter to the editor: Mixed messages delivered by right

In a letter misrepresenting one of the president's spending proposals, a local man called for that money to instead be shelled out to "the homeless ... poverty-stricken families of Appalachia ... the understaffed nursing homes" and a whole host of other groups of Americans.

Yet, whenever anything specific is actually proposed to help these groups of Americans, the hard right angrily denounces this as "socialism" and portrays this help as a threat to America as we know it. It's very confusing. It's almost as though appeals like this are actually about something other than actually helping Americans. But that can't be it, could it?