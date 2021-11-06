 Skip to main content
Letter to the editor: Mixed messages delivered by right

Editor:

In a letter misrepresenting one of the president's spending proposals, a local man called for that money to instead be shelled out to "the homeless ... poverty-stricken families of Appalachia ... the understaffed nursing homes" and a whole host of other groups of Americans.

This is a common right-wing refrain whenever anything is proposed to help immigrants or refugees or foreign aid.

Yet, whenever anything specific is actually proposed to help these groups of Americans, the hard right angrily denounces this as "socialism" and portrays this help as a threat to America as we know it. It's very confusing. It's almost as though appeals like this are actually about something other than actually helping Americans. But that can't be it, could it?

Brian Farenell, Queensbury 

