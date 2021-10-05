 Skip to main content
Letter to the editor: Missing Pete, who brought fish and honey

Editor:

Thank you, Dr. Leach and first responders. I was so touched by your letter about the first responders in our area, trying to resuscitate your friend and mine.

Thank you to all. I have had to call on them more than once for family. Thank you again and God bless you all, and Dr. Leach, your reputation will follow you for years to come.

My friend, Pete, was my lawnkeeper and I always looked forward to when he came and so did my dog, Dolly. There was so much to Pete. Not only was he a hunter, but he was a beekeeper and a fisherman.

He brought me honey in the spring and dropped off fish in the winter. I will surely miss this guy.

I'm sorry, Pete, sometimes I forgot to turn off the sprinklers. Rest in peace and my deepest sympathy to Cathy and his family.

Peggy McArthur, Queensbury

Letter to the editor
