Letter to the editor: Missing graduation is not like war

Editor:

It was with great sadness that I read the excerpt from Ivanka Trump's canceled graduation speech. I was totally appalled that she likened graduates who didn't have an anticipated graduation to "war heroes."

This statement is a total affront to the men and women who have been in war zones. I include military, journalists and civilians in this group. Ivanka's statement is glaring proof of her privileged attitude that any discomfort makes you a hero. Students who don't get a graduation fete are not heroes, let alone "war heroes."

I want to say to the men and women who have served in any capacity in a war zone that I do not trivialize your experience. I honor you. I also honor the countless men and women who have worked day and night to treat and control this virus. Many of us consider you "war heroes" too. Thank you all.

Heroism denotes bravery beyond the ordinary that makes a sacrifice for others. Missing out on the normal activities of being a senior and not having graduation does not require bravery. It requires acceptance. There is a difference.