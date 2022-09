Regarding the reformatting of comics and puzzles, I really miss the Cryptoquote puzzle. Now I have to find it at the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Regarding the DRI design, seems to me it was originally centered on the Farmers Market. We have now a great farmers market every Saturday here in Glens Falls. But the latest design eviscerates it. Half the space. Where to park or unload their produce. Splitting up the pieces of it will split up the customer experience.