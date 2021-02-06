Letter to the editor: Misinterpretations are common

Editor:

Mr. Hancock brought up an interesting point by quoting the 14th Amendment in response to my mentioning of Article 2, Section 1, Clause 2 of the U.S. Constitution. He has traveled down the typical leftist path by spinning this into a race issue when no such argument was made on my behalf.

I never made the presumption that we should deny the right to vote based on one’s ethnicity. In my opinion, he misinterpreted the Constitution by claiming state legislatures could merely appoint the electors they so chose. This clause of the Constitution designates the state legislatures to vote on, and approve of, election procedures. They do not have unilateral permission to bypass the electoral process for their own political purpose.

The constitutional issues we now face regarding this past election cycle do not stem from denying anyone the right to vote. The issues we face involve unconstitutional election procedures autocratically imposed by secretaries of state/state governors and permitted by state courts. Our federal Supreme Court balked when faced with a pre-election lawsuit from Pennsylvania.