Letter to the editor: Misinterpretations are common

Editor:
Mr. Hancock brought up an interesting point by quoting the 14th Amendment in response to my mentioning of Article 2, Section 1, Clause 2 of the U.S. Constitution. He has traveled down the typical leftist path by spinning this into a race issue when no such argument was made on my behalf.
I never made the presumption that we should deny the right to vote based on one’s ethnicity. In my opinion, he misinterpreted the Constitution by claiming state legislatures could merely appoint the electors they so chose. This clause of the Constitution designates the state legislatures to vote on, and approve of, election procedures. They do not have unilateral permission to bypass the electoral process for their own political purpose.
The constitutional issues we now face regarding this past election cycle do not stem from denying anyone the right to vote. The issues we face involve unconstitutional election procedures autocratically imposed by secretaries of state/state governors and permitted by state courts. Our federal Supreme Court balked when faced with a pre-election lawsuit from Pennsylvania.
We have now witnessed a circuit court judge rule Virginia’s decision to permit the arrival of mail-in ballots after Election Day sans postmark to have been illegal, so it will not be permitted in future elections. Tell me if your misinterpretation of Article 2, Section 1, Clause 2 of the Constitution, or your hijacking of the 14th Amendment, will overturn this ruling?
Are you aware of the post-election lawsuit filed in Pennsylvania, challenging the constitutionality of mail-in ballots, which was met with an emergency injunction to halt certification of election results by Pennsylvania district court? The highly partisan state Supreme Court intervened to throw out the case, claiming “Laches,” despite this being a constitutional issue.
Constitutional misinterpretation/manipulation is all too common these days...
Eric Geisel, Putnam Station