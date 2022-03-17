Letter to the editor: Misinformation sounds familiar

Editor:

On Sunday, many hundreds gathered in Glens Falls to support Ukraine in its fight against Russian brute aggression — hearing words of freedom and democracy, the heroism and love of the Ukrainian people, the need to resist.

When I hear Putin naming all reality “fake news,” silencing journalists who call military aggression “war,” sentencing truth-tellers to 15 years in prison, arresting protesters, accusing Ukrainians of doing exactly what Russian military power is doing — invading, killing innocent people, threatening chemical warfare — I think how propaganda silencing truth actually “works.”

Desperate people in Ukraine calling parents in Russia hear their parents parrot Russia’s fake news, not believing their own children despite cries, pleas, photographs of terrible destruction. I think: how could you not believe your children? And I think: how could we not think of parallels here, not as dire but following the same script of disinformation used by those wanting power?

In every battleground state, Republicans continually proclaim Trump won, the election stolen, despite all evidence — the truthful words of Republican and Democratic election officials, the continual auditing showing the election fair, 60 court decisions rejecting Republican claims.

Accusing the Democrats of the nonexistent election fraud, Republican state legislatures pass countless laws to suppress voting rights, actively supporting secretaries of state and all candidates swearing allegiance to Trump’s lies. I am horrified at Republicans’ violent threats against those daring to speak reality — governors, election officials, Democratic and Republican voters — their threats cheered. Not all, but many Republicans — including our Stefanik — do not condemn lies and violence, remain silent.

A Russian government agency told outlets to use the words of “Tucker Carlson, who sharply criticizes the actions of the U.S. and NATO and their negative role in unleashing the conflict in Ukraine.”

Who are our dangerous voices spreading disinformation, suppressing truth, rousing violence? And who amongst us cheer them or remain silent?

Bernice Mennis, West Fort Ann

