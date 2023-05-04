Sandy Senn, a South Carolina Republican, united with five female lawmakers in opposition to a near-total abortion ban, saying: “abortion laws, each and every one of them, have been about control, plain and simple. And in the Senate the males all have control.” In Tennessee's Senate, two African American legislators were expelled because of their advocacy for gun safety, the legislature passing a “permitless gun carry law” and banning speakers. In Montana, the only trans legislator was expelled for speaking about violence against the trans community.

In Afghanistan the Taliban exerts total power and control over women — limiting their education, their work, their lives. In Myanmar, Hong Kong, Belarus, hundreds of thousands of people wanting democracy are silenced, arrested, killed. Putin, Asad, dictators — poison, imprison. And here, the “Freedom Caucus,” the Christian right wing, the ideological Supreme Court, and greed (fossil fuels, big pharma, corporate lobbyists) use power to impose their will. Michigan voters voted to create impartial redistricting, but 29 Republican states chose a different route: voter suppression, targeting black communities and extreme partisan gerrymandering, giving themselves supermajorities, allowing them to legislate whatever they want, no longer feeling obligated to represent diverse people in their states and restricting popular votes for amendments allowing people a voice.

We’re a diverse country. All need a voice. A majority support a woman’s right to choose. 87% favor background checks for gun purchases, 80% want red flag laws, 61% want assault weapons banned. A vast majority want to protect and preserve our earth, favoring steps to become carbon neutral.

Teachers fearful about teaching; libraries afraid of displaying diverse books and welcoming diverse populations; nurses, doctors, hospitals committed to healing, now fearful of saving a woman’s life, their own license under threat. Climate scientists, workers, judges, women, children in schools, all of us wanting and needing to resist the power and control of arrogant bullies.

Bernice Mennis,

West Fort Ann