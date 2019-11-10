Editor:
As Veteran’s Day approaches, we recognize the thousands who have served our country.
Veterans don’t include people like Trump who avoided service because of those awful, awful enigmatic heel spurs that were assuaged by a bogus note from his daddy’s podiatrist-tenant. Forty-four presidents have supported our military and its heroes. Now we are stuck with number 45. How has he treated those who have sacrificed for our country? Let me count some of the ways.
He has attacked and denigrated Gold Star parents like the Khans and others who lost a child in service. My mother was a Gold Star Mother. My brother was killed in Vietnam. He had a pilonidal cyst which could have kept him out of service. He had it removed and enlisted. Why didn’t Cowardly Donald do the same with his heel spurs?
Trump derided and denigrated John McCain, who was shot down over North Vietnam and was taken prisoner. McCain could easily have gotten released early, but insisted on staying with his fellow prisoners. Do any of you think Trump would have shown the same valor? He says he likes people who haven’t been captured. What about people who lie to avoid military service?
General James Mattis is a decorated war hero. Trump? He thinks Mattis is “the world’s most overrated general.” One of them is overrated, and it is not General Mattis. Colonel Alexander Vindman, a decorated war hero who earned a purple heart, has testified to Trump’s impeachable behavior. Trump and his minions debase themselves by accusing Colonel Vindman of espionage. These are the same people who bow before Putin.
Trump craves to be honored. Too bad there is no purple heart for heel spurs. How can Trump help us celebrate Veteran’s Day? Resign! Spare us the need for impeachment.
Al Muench, Chestertown